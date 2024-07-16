Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,647 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,086,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 118,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 91,788 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 501.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at $1,157,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 23,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMS traded up $2.36 on Tuesday, hitting $91.68. 61,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.75. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $91.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.41.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

