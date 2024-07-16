McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,821 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,194,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,835. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $184.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.89.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,518 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

