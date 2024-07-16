McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $110.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $130.86.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.70%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 9,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 25,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

