Mdex (MDX) Trading Up 56.2% Over Last 7 Days

Mdex (MDX) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Mdex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $49.59 million and $24.97 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded 56.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

