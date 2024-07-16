Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 141 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,969,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 433,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,471,000 after buying an additional 13,709 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,627.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 62,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,419,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OMC traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $94.40. 561,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,895. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.20.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on OMC shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

