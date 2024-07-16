Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 46 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Constellation Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.66. 245,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,288. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $227.50 and a one year high of $274.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,421,976 over the last ninety days. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.11.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

