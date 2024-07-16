Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 586 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,675 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,482 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,533 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.48. 214,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,579. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $286.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.04.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

