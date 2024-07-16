Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.51. 1,554,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,602,761. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $65.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.26. The firm has a market cap of $82.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95, a PEG ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

