Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 568 Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,626,000 after acquiring an additional 142,591 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 652,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,975,000 after purchasing an additional 43,197 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Medpace by 195.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after purchasing an additional 308,816 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Medpace by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,013,000 after purchasing an additional 319,210 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 352,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,040,000 after purchasing an additional 159,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insider Activity at Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total transaction of $6,051,220.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 791,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,162,563.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total value of $6,051,220.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 791,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,162,563.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total value of $2,252,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,909,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,621 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,852. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Medpace from $456.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Medpace in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEDP

Medpace Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded up $8.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $453.29. The company had a trading volume of 31,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,075. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.21 and a 1-year high of $455.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $401.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.50.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.