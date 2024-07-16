Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Loews by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Loews by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $3,869,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 607,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,037,564.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,500. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:L traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.20. The stock had a trading volume of 61,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,133. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.84. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.45 and a fifty-two week high of $78.55.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.71%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

