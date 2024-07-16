Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,954 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $7,599,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in D.R. Horton by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after buying an additional 16,573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 81,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after acquiring an additional 30,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 35,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DHI traded up $6.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.15. 1,095,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,697. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $165.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.99 and its 200 day moving average is $147.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.12.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

