Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.6% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.1% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 54.7% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.63.

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $5.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $487.76. 185,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,037. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $521.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.32. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

