Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251,371 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,119 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,429,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,646,000 after buying an additional 1,621,737 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $839,259,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,061,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,748,000 after buying an additional 214,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.07.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $8,272,553.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,181,408.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $8,272,553.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,181,408.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $55,746.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,792.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,290 shares of company stock worth $8,937,674. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $149.13. 390,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363,417. The company has a market cap of $85.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $149.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.29.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

