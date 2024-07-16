Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.32.

Welltower Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.68. 175,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,862. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $106.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.67 and a 200-day moving average of $95.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

