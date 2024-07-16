Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $271,000 Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,678 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.64.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE LNG traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $177.97. 207,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,632. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.33. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.31 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The company has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

