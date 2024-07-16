Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 135.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CPNG. Citigroup raised their target price on Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $14,441,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,169,421 shares in the company, valued at $44,755,155.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Hanseung Kang sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 544,478 shares in the company, valued at $12,522,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $14,441,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,169,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,755,155.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 753,538 shares of company stock worth $15,662,818 over the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coupang Stock Up 1.0 %

Coupang stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.40. The company had a trading volume of 589,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,279,049. The company has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

