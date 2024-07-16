Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,557 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in CVS Health by 573.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its stake in CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,680,437. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.