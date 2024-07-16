Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.78. The company had a trading volume of 254,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,962. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $227.15.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, Director Melanie Healey purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.00.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

