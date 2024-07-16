Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 341 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in 3M by 13.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 154,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,420,000 after buying an additional 18,054 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 28.7% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in 3M by 72.1% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in 3M by 1.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in 3M by 17.1% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 114,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,309,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $106.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.83.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

