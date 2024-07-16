Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,497 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,350,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,067,264,000 after purchasing an additional 110,877 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,114,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,233,000 after acquiring an additional 142,627 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 780,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,448,000 after acquiring an additional 42,135 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,301,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth about $92,083,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.76. 201,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,007. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.62. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $135.07 and a twelve month high of $215.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on RGA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.45.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

