Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 22,641 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 716.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,641 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Sylvamo worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the first quarter valued at about $586,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 4.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sylvamo from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

SLVM traded up $1.81 on Tuesday, hitting $70.53. 8,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,897. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.31. Sylvamo Co. has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $72.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

