Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,643 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.6% during the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 74,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 17,435 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $303,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 0.2 %

OLLI stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.69. The company had a trading volume of 69,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,563. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.37. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $104.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,089.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,089.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $972,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,384 shares of company stock worth $3,211,937. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

