Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 1,230.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,795 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,932 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 2,728.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 642,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,567,000 after buying an additional 620,144 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,761,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,927,000 after purchasing an additional 305,820 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,819,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,896,000 after purchasing an additional 263,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 201,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after purchasing an additional 111,474 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KBH. UBS Group lifted their price target on KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KB Home from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.88.

KB Home Price Performance

KBH traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,607. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $80.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.78 and its 200-day moving average is $66.16.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 9.43%. Analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other KB Home news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,334.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,746.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.