Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $1 Million in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 11,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OLED. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.29.

Universal Display Stock Performance

OLED stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.12. The company had a trading volume of 14,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,232. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $133.67 and a twelve month high of $232.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.92.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 36.00%. The company had revenue of $165.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Display

In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,337.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

