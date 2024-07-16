Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

NASDAQ:VYMI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.55. The stock had a trading volume of 84,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,752. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $71.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

