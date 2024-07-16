Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,820 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.20. 284,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,708,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.69. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.32 and its 200-day moving average is $73.51.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ON. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Onsemi from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onsemi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.96.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

