Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 15,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Valmont Industries stock traded up $5.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,476. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.63 and a 52 week high of $286.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.92.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $977.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

