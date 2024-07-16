Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,825 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,220,000 after acquiring an additional 24,940 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,060,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,586,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 3,115.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,785,000 after buying an additional 1,155,440 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 723,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,794,000 after buying an additional 22,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 7,297.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 722,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,769,000 after buying an additional 713,142 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.14.

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $99.17. The stock had a trading volume of 62,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,602. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $92.75 and a 12-month high of $140.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.08 and a 200 day moving average of $112.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.85%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

