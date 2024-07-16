Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,997,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,002,000 after buying an additional 450,081 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Encompass Health by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,215,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,156,000 after buying an additional 449,230 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,969,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,275 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,928,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,666,000 after purchasing an additional 120,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,791,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,530,000 after purchasing an additional 104,847 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,139,740.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,139,740.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,861.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,519 shares of company stock valued at $5,816,091. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of EHC stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.74. The company had a trading volume of 30,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,500. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $87.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.32 and a 200-day moving average of $79.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Leerink Partnrs raised Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

