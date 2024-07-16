Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 93.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60,228 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.63.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $334.44. 221,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $309.80 and a 200-day moving average of $295.11. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.34 and a 52-week high of $335.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

