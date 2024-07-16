Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.02. Approximately 180,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,386,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MREO shares. Baird R W raised Mereo BioPharma Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

In other Mereo BioPharma Group news, CEO Denise Scots-Knight sold 40,712 shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $150,227.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 801,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,608.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Denise Scots-Knight sold 40,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $150,227.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 801,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,608.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Charles Sermon sold 14,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $52,405.38. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 216,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,158.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,752 shares of company stock worth $576,214 over the last quarter. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 751.5% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 351,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 310,577 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,583,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 13,552,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,307,000 after buying an additional 1,936,877 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 676,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 80,765 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

