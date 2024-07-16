Metro (TSE:MRU) Given New C$84.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Metro (TSE:MRU – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Metro from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Metro from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$78.14.

Get Metro alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRU

Metro Price Performance

MRU opened at C$79.50 on Friday. Metro has a 12-month low of C$65.43 and a 12-month high of C$79.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$75.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$72.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91. Metro had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of C$4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.2740275 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Metro’s payout ratio is 31.38%.

Metro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.