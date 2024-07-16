MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Director Sells $746,842.50 in Stock

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) Director Don Leung sold 26,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $746,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,055,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,073,228.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Don Leung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

On Friday, July 12th, Don Leung sold 61 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $1,738.50.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCBS traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.58. The stock had a trading volume of 116,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,176. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $720.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.32.

MetroCity Bankshares Dividend Announcement

MetroCity Bankshares ( NASDAQ:MCBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.65 million during the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.15%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of MetroCity Bankshares from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCBS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCBS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $712,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. 25.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.