MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) by 74.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,285 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroVision by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its position in shares of MicroVision by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 23,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in MicroVision by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 18,226 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in MicroVision by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 155,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MicroVision by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 22,878 shares during the last quarter. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ MVIS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.29. 907,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,756. MicroVision, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,212.54% and a negative return on equity of 90.04%. The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

