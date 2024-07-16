Milestone Resources Group Ltd Invests $283,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. ASML comprises 0.0% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,068.19. 1,194,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,688. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,006.30 and its 200-day moving average is $935.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,083.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

