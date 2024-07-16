MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Stock Price Up 4%

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $4.66. 332,559 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,275% from the average session volume of 14,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

MIND Technology Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.16.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. It operates in two segments, Seamap Marine Products and Klein Marine Products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications; SeaLink towed streamer systems; and SeaLink towed seismic streamer system.

Further Reading

