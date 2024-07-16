Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW) Short Interest Update

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the June 15th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Momentus Stock Up 26.1 %

Momentus stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 55,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,254. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. Momentus has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05.

Momentus Company Profile

Featured Stories

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

