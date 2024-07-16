Morgan Stanley Trims Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Target Price to $153.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on YUM. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.31.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.55. 982,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.03.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $969,991.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,160,066.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,398 shares of company stock valued at $4,552,727 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 24.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,012,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,022,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607,517 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 23.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,121,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,512,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,883 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,669,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,033,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,813 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,939,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $823,534,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $331,831,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

