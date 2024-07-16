Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) dropped 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 2,153,155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,748,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 7.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $71,991.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 286,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

