Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) dropped 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 2,153,155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,748,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.
Mullen Automotive Trading Down 7.0 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Automotive
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.