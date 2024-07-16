Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.94

Jul 16th, 2024

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAYGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 1246538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Murata Manufacturing Stock Up 5.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAYGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). Murata Manufacturing had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Analysts expect that Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Murata Manufacturing Company Profile

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Devices and Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

Featured Articles

