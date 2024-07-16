N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Trading Down 2.2%

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.41 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.44 ($0.01). Approximately 106,689 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,011,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

N4 Pharma Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of £1.18 million, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of -0.07.

About N4 Pharma

(Get Free Report)

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. N4 Pharma Plc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for N4 Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N4 Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.