NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2024

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAASGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 856,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NaaS Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NAAS traded up $1.86 on Tuesday, reaching $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 22,390,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,741. NaaS Technology has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $146.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59.

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAASGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.33 million during the quarter. NaaS Technology had a negative return on equity of 885.88% and a negative net margin of 376.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NaaS Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWA LLC acquired a new position in NaaS Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NaaS Technology by 242.8% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NaaS Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NaaS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NaaS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.