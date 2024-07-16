NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) Short Interest Update

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 856,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NaaS Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NAAS traded up $1.86 on Tuesday, reaching $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 22,390,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,741. NaaS Technology has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $146.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59.
NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.33 million during the quarter. NaaS Technology had a negative return on equity of 885.88% and a negative net margin of 376.49%.
NaaS Technology Company Profile
NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.
