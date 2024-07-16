National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Update

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the June 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

National Australia Bank Stock Down 0.6 %

NABZY opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.15. National Australia Bank has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

National Australia Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.26.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

