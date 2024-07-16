National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised National Fuel Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 0.2 %

NFG stock opened at $56.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.38. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $629.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Fuel Gas

In other news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $348,554.31. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at $542,981.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of National Fuel Gas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 21,748 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at $1,748,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,190,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $684,699,000 after acquiring an additional 311,599 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 20,203 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $1,674,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

