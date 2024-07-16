Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Down 2.9 %

Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 million, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Natural Alternatives International has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $7.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.14 million during the quarter.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.