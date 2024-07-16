Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance

GASNY traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,611. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.89. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $6.12.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Distribution Networks and Energy Markets segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the maritime transport business; management conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

