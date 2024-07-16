Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance
GASNY traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,611. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.89. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $6.12.
About Naturgy Energy Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Naturgy Energy Group
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.