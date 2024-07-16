Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Natuzzi Price Performance
Shares of NTZ opened at $4.59 on Friday. Natuzzi has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.86.
Natuzzi Company Profile
