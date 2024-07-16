Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) Short Interest Down 16.4% in June

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 144,600 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the June 15th total of 173,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Neonode Stock Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:NEON traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.37. 33,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,939. Neonode has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $36.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 54.27% and a negative net margin of 256.11%. The company had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter.
Neonode Company Profile
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
