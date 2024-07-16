Nervos Network Price Reaches $0.0124 on Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $553.72 million and $32.14 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,801.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.97 or 0.00597165 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.43 or 0.00113309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009013 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00036538 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.47 or 0.00252263 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00044913 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00070362 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,258,233,721 coins and its circulating supply is 44,566,089,538 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

