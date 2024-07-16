Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Down 0.1%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $651.25 and last traded at $656.00. 740,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,876,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $656.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 price target (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 target price (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $652.14.

Netflix Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $282.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $652.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $599.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.5% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 674 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,923 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 824 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

